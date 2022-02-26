Warriors striker Knox Mutizwa scored twice in Golden Arrows’ 2-1 victory over Maritzburg United in a DStv Premiership match played yesterday.

The Harry Gwala Stadium played host to the latest instalment of the KZN derby and it was the Zimbabwean striker whose brace was decisive.

He put Abafana Bes’thende ahead in the 47th minute when he headed in Nkanyiso Cele’s cross for his third goal of the season.

Bulelani Ndengane restored parity for Maritzburg in the 74th minute.

When it appeared the two rivals were headed for a share of the spoils, Mutizwa struck the winner when he fired home from close range, with eight minutes remaining.