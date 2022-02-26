Chicken Inn coach Joey ‘Mafero’ Antipas has thrown a huge dig at Dynamos ahead of the two sides’ meeting tomorrow, saying the Harare giants are no longer fearsome.

The two teams clash in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clash at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow.

Speaking ahead of the match, Antipas insinuated that what’s only left of Dyanamos, is just the name.

“To be frank, the Dynamos that we have seen in

these past few years is not the same with the

Dynamos of old. Back in the day, it was always a

special occasion to play against Dynamos when

they were still Dynamos. You just knew you had

to be on top of your game,” he told The Herald.

“Dynamos then were a mean machine because

of the quality in their side. They could attract

just about all the best talent in the country.

The former Warriors coach insists DeMbare were last fearsome under Kalisto Pasuwa, who guided them to four league triumphs.

“Everyone would look forward to play against

them because these were the kind of players

that could really test your abilities.Of late, I think Dynamos have lost the sting that

made them such a fearsome side,” he said.

“Back then, it was difficult to come out with a result against them because they were so dominant and they won many league titles.

“Dynamos last showed signs of that kind of

dominance with the team that won four league

titles in succession under Kalisto Pasuwa.

Maybe it was because they had played together

for longer,” added Antipas.