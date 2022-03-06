CAPS United managed to redeem themselves from last week’s slump to register a convincing 6-0 over WhaWha on Sunday.

The Green Machine lost 6-2 to Manica Diamonds in the previous match but emerged stronger in the matchday 6 encounter.

Rodwell Chinyengetere scored the oper in the 11th minute before William Manondo doubled the lead moments before the break.

Chinyengetere came back and completed his brace on the 57th minute, and Manondo hit two successive strikes to bag his hat-trick after the hour mark.

Rookie Diago Makurumidze sealed the victory with his first goal for the senior team in the 87th minute.

The big result lifted CAPS United out of the relegation zone with seven points.

Highlanders’ slow start to the season continued with another drop of points, this time against Tenax.

Bosso struggled in the game and had their keeper Ariel Sibanda to thank after he saved a second-half penalty.

The draw, however, kept them one spot above the red zone with five points.

Elsewhere, Chicken Inn beat ZPC Kariba 2-0, while Triangle United edged Ngezi Platinum 1-0.

Results:

Caps United 6-0 Whawha

Cranborne Bullets 1-3 Black Rhinos

Tenax 0-0 Highlanders

Triangle United 1-0 Ngezi Platinum

Chicken Inn 2-0 ZPC Kariba