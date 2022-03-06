Callisto Pasuwa won his first silverware of the season with Nyasa Big Bullets on Sunday.

The Zimbabwean guided his side to a 1-0 victory over Silver Bullets in the Charity Shield final.

The match set the stage for the start of league action, which kicks off on 12th March 2022. It involves TNM Super League Champions and FDH Bank Cup winners.

Pasuwa has already won the competition before, clinching the shield in 2019.

He completed a domestic double in the previous season, winning the league title and then the 2021 Airtel Top 8 Cup.

The Zimbabwean gaffer also guided Nyasa to two other league championship successes in the past seasons.