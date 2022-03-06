Highlanders coach Mandla ‘Lulu’ Mpofu reportedly crashed the Ford Everest issued to him by the club’s sponsors Sakunda Holdings, and kept the accident a secret, a development which his employers have not taken lightly.

Mpofu, together with his Dynamos counterpart Tonderai Ndiraya, were given the vehicles by the giant oil company last September, as part of its sponsorship package for the two giants.

The Sunday News reports that Mpofu crashed the slick SUV and kept the accident a secret and did not even report to the police, in terms of the law.

Instead, the former Warriors assistant coach secretly sent the car for panel beating but the matter would later come to light regardless.

The publication also claims Mpofu will soon appear before a disciplinary hearing.