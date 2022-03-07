Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter has confirmed that Khama Billiat suffered a hamstring injury in the 2-1 win over Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

Billiat started in the match but was subbed off early in the second half after picking up the injury.

Leonardo Castro also sustained a similar setback and didn’t finish the game.

“Both of those injuries are very disappointing because you know when you work at an elite club, your biggest enemies are soft tissue injuries,” the gaffer told the media, as cited by Goal.

“The reason they’re the biggest enemies, they are more or less been put out of business now because of our training methods.

“But we have two players in one game that both get hamstring strains. It’s something not right with our loading.”

Baxter indicated that the duo is likely to miss training for at least a week, while also stating that Castro’s injury is more serious.

“So both of them have hamstring injuries, that there is in time they’re out but I’m guessing they won’t train for a week at least,” he added.

“Leo’s is a bit worse because it pinged, Khama’s was getting worse and stretched but I think we got him off in time.”