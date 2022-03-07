Highlanders fans took to social media yesterday to demand the sacking of coach Mandla ‘Lulu’ Mpofu, following the Bulawayo giants’ disappointing goalless draw with Tenax at Sakubva Stadium.

Boss have won only one of their league matches this season, a situation which has left their ever-demanding faithful furious with Mpofu.

They took to microblogging site Twitter to air out their views about the situation at the club.

Don't come with Lulu please — Agency Sibanda (@Sibanda5Agency) March 6, 2022

I think our club leadership should go back to the planning stage. With this coach Mandla, we are going nowhere and we are chasing away the sponsors — Resistant Ncube (@RESIMTSHEDE) March 6, 2022

U Mandla asimzondi sibili kodwa seyehlulekile ngabe uyazitshiyela engakatshiyiswa — Sonny@25 (@MasukuSonny) March 6, 2022

Mandla must goooo — Brae Maphosa (@BraeMaphosa) March 6, 2022

@ronaldbmoyo i monday ingafiki lingasitshelanga ukuthi, who is replacing #LuluOut ngoba this is unacceptable — Nkosana (@nkocykhabo) March 6, 2022

Fire lulu please — Mayor Of Cowdray (@AndrewColt5) March 6, 2022