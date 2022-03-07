Highlanders fans took to social media yesterday to demand the sacking of coach Mandla ‘Lulu’ Mpofu, following the Bulawayo giants’ disappointing goalless draw with Tenax at Sakubva Stadium.

Boss have won only one of their league matches this season, a situation which has left their ever-demanding faithful furious with Mpofu.

They took to microblogging site Twitter to air out their views about the situation at the club.