Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has called twenty players in the preliminary squad for the two international friendlies in Europe this month.

South Africa will play against Guinea on Friday, 25 March, in Belgium and France on Tuesday, 29 March in Lille.

Broos has included only four foreign-based players – Fagrie Lakay, Percy Tau, Lyle Foster and Bongokuhle Hlongwane.

The team will assemble a day before departure and then travel to Paris on Monday, 21 March.

Goalkeepers:

Brandon Petersen, Bruce Bvuma (Chiefs) and Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu)

Defenders:

Nyiko Mobbie (Sekhukhune United), Terrence Mashego (CT City), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Arrows), Veluyeke Zulu (Chippa), Rushine De Reuck, Lyle Lakay, Khuliso Mudau, Rivaldo Coetzee (all Sundowns), Bandile Shandu (Pirates), Athenkosi Mcaba (Stellenbosch), Siyanda Xulu (unattached)

Midfielders:

Sbonelo Cele (Arrows), Pule Mmodi (Arrows), Ethan Brooks (TS Galaxy), Keagan Dolly (Chiefs), Teboho Mokoena (Sundowns), Goodman Mosele (Pirates), Thabang Monare (Pirates)

Strikers:

Evidence Makgopa (Baroka), Victor Letsoalo (Royal AM), Mduduzi Mdantsane (CT City), Fagrie Lakay (Pyramids), Percy Tau (Al Ahly), Lyle Foster (Westerlo), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota United)