CAPS United have confirmed the signing of three new players.

The Green Machine has signed Crucial Mandaza from Guruve United, youngsters Beloved Musabaike and Leone Mukonya.

Announcing the news, Makepekepe said: “We welcome Crucial Mandaza from Guruve United, Beloved Musabaike and Leone Mukonya from Manicaland Junior Excellency Soccer Academy. We wish them a great enjoyable stay at Makepekepe.”

The club also signed defender Jimmy Dzingai on a free transfer and 2014 Soccer Star of the Year Denis Dauda, who joined the side for a second spell.

Another former Soccer Star of the Year, Rodwell Chinyengetere, moved to the Green Machine after leaving FC Platinum.

Kenneth Bulaji, Devon Chafa, Wilson Manondo, Tawana Chikore, Lincoln Mangaira and Tatenda Tavengwa complete the list of the newly signed players in this transfer window.