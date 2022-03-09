Zimbabwean players in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League (ZPSL) will no longer be able to join foreign clubs due to the FIFA ban on ZIFA.

The association was banned from international football after the government interfered in the running of the game by suspending the entire Felton Kamambo-led board without following the ZIFA constitution.

FIFA then imposed sanctions under article 13 of the FIFA Statutes, meaning ZIFA lost all its membership rights.

The suspension of the membership rights means ZIFA can no longer issue international clearances on any player to under the local football board.

The clearance enables the player to be registered with the association where he or she will be based.

The development weighs heavily on players seeking to move outside of the country in search of greener pastures.

The South African Premiership and, of late, the Zambian top-flight have been the easy transfer destinations for most players in the ZPSL.