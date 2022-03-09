The Harare City Council has struck a lease deal with Sakunda Holdings that will see the energy company renovate the football facility to modern standards.

The Harare venue has been neglected for years with the municipality failing to maintain it.

Dynamos recently approached the city council with a lease proposal, but it was turned down.

The local authority was unwilling to give full management rights to a single club.

Sakunda, who are the Glamour Boys’ principal sponsors, then submitted the proposal, and it was approved during a full chamber meeting on the 28th of February.

The energy company proposes to renovate the stadium to meet FIFA standards by installing bucket seats, refurbish the sewer and water reticulation system as well as construct a road to the football match venue.

Sakunda will also spruce up Belgravia Sports Club which will be used as a training ground by Dynamos.