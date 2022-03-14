Lionel Messi’s camp has reportedly been in contact with Barcelona in the last few days to discuss the idea of the superstar’s return to Camp Nou in the coming transfer window.

The Argentine has endured a frustrating spell since leaving the club to join PSG at the start of the season. The situation was further compounded by the French giants’ elimination from the UEFA Champions League.

According to journalist Gerard Romero, Messi’s father and agent, Jorge, called the Barca board to talk about the possibility of re-signing the star.

The 34-year-old still has two more years on his contract in Paris.

Meanwhile, Messi, along with fellow former Barca colleague Neymar, were booed by his own fans at the Parc des Princes when PSG beat Bordeaux on Sunday

Reacting to the incident coach Mauricio Pochettino said the jeers made him feel sad and it affected the team.

The gaffer said: I’m sad with what I experienced today.

“We were all affected.

“We understand the disappointment and the frustration. We’re all living it together, as a team.”