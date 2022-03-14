Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya praised the performances of Bill Antonio and the two Ghanaian signings, Martin Ofori and Emmanuel Paga, after they helped the Glamour Boys to a 3-1 victory over Tenax on Sunday.

Antonio was involved in all the three goals, while Ofori opened his scoring account on his debut at the club. Paga, who also featured in the starting XI, netted in his second successive match.

“I must give it to young Bill Antonio, he was so outstanding,” Ndiraya told reporters after the match.

“All the goals we scored today came from his end. He had a brilliant game today and I hope he can keep the consistency.”

The gaffer added: “I’m also happy for the two Ghanaians who scored today, particularly Ofori, who scored on his debut.

“I’m so happy for him and Paga, for that goal he scored again which took some bit of pressure off us.”

Substitute Ralph Kawondera scored DeMbare’s other goal later in the second half, while Tenax got their consolation through Joel Munsaka.

The result sent Dynamos to third position on the log with 13 points.