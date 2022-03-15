There is a slight possibility that the country’s senior men’s national soccer team, the Warriors, can still take part in the upcoming Afcon 2023 qualifiers, it has emerged.

The next eddition of the continental showpiece is scheduled for next year in the Ivory Coast but Zimbabwe was sanctioned by Fifa from taking part in any international tournaments until the suspended Felton Kamambo-led Zifa board is reinstated.

The SRC has been defiant in insisting that Kamambo and company will not be reinstated, but the Gerald Mlotshwa-led sports regulatory body has given a green light for there to be a Zifa emergency general meeting (EGM) which could be a turning point for the future of Zimbabwean football.

Kamambo and company were given up to 3 April to conduct the Emergency General Meeting, failure to which the Zifa councillors can have it on their behalf.

As it stands, Kamambo was barred by the court from being involved in any Zifa affairs hence they will not have that meeting, a position which will then see the councillors giving a 14 day notice for the Emergency General Meeting.

Well-placed sources say even the SRC is looking forward that watershed meeting, for it to possibly define the future of Zimbabwean football.

The Afcon qualifiers start in May, meaning if the house in put in order, the Warriors can still be in the group stages for the continental extravaganza.

Also, despite the ban, the Zifa secretariat is still getting international clearances for Zimbabwean players, as was the case when they got Jimmy Dzingai’s reverse international clearance, when the big defender joined Harare giants CAPS United recently.