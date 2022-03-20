Live: Castle Lager Premiership M8 – CAPS United vs Highlanders

Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 8 action.

Latest:

CAPS United 0-0 Highlanders

9′ Mateyaunga in possession but slips with Ngala behind him. The keeper quickly recovers and clears the ball. That was a scary moment for CAPS.

7′ Freekick to CAPS, Chitiyo behind it. He sends in a good ball inside the box but Highlanders clear the danger. Referee spots an infringement on the keeper and gives a freekick to Bosso.

3′ Slow start into the game as both sides are still yet to settle.

1′ Kick-off!!!

CAPS XI: Mateyaunga, Dauda, Bulaji, Musarurwa, Tavengwa, Chitiyo, Nyoni, Bamusi, Augusto, Chinyengetere, Manondo.

Highlanders XI: A. Sibanda, Tandi, Kutsanzira, Mhindirira, B. Sibanda, Masuku, Mbeba, Silla, Nuduhwa, Ngala, Mpelele.

Tenax 0-0 Herentals

Bulawayo Chiefs 0-0 Harare City

Triangle United 0-0 Whawha

Cranborne Bullets 0-0 Manica Diamonds

