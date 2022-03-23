‘Its too complicated for my son to play for Zimbabwe’

The father of Liverpool starlet Isaac Mabaya has all but confirmed that the youngster will not play for Zimbabwe, after boldly stating that its too complicated for his son to do so.

Mabaya (17), was born in the United Kingdom to Zimbabwean parents and is eligible to play for the Warriors.

He was last week called to the England U-18 squad but playing for the Ryan Garry-coached team will not hinder him from representing Zimbabwe at senior level in future.

It is his father David Mabaya’s sentiments which indicate that the versatile youngster will not turn out for the Warriors.

“We have realized that its too complicated for him to play for Zimbabwe, with passports etc, its a hustle,” he told The Herald.