Nakamba could feature in Villa U23 next game

Marvelous Nakamba could feature for some minutes next week with Aston Villa’s Under-23 team as the midfielders continues to work on his fitness.

The Zimbabwean has, for the past few days, been training with the development team after recovering from knee injury suffered in December.

The 28-year-old torn his medial collateral ligament (MCL) and had to undergo surgery to treat it.

He started light work-outs early this month and will continue improving his fitness levels ahead of his scheduled return to the senior team after the ongoing international break.

But before that, Nakamba will be expected to play for Villa’s Under-23s against Stoke City at Villa Park on Friday, April 1. Kick-off is at 8 pm CAT.

This means the Zimbabwean is now likely to miss the EPL clash against Wolves and be available for Villa’s match with Spurs a week later.