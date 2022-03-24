Injury issues for Dynamos ahead of Harare City clash

Harare giants Dynamos might be without their preferred centre back partnership of captain Partson Jaure and Frank Makarati for Sunday’s Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against Harare City.

The Glamour Boys meet Taurai Mangwiro’s Sunshine Boys at the giant National Sports Stadium looking to register a fourth victory on the trot after victories over Bulawayo Chiefs, Tenax and ZPC Kariba.

Speaking to the media today, DeMbare coach Tonderai Ndiraya revealed there are some injury concerns ahead of the Harare derby.

“We have got some injury scares so to speak. Frank Makarati missed today’s training with an ankle knock,” said Ndiraya.

“Partson Jaure is out, Keith Murera is also going to be missing, so it hasn’t really been a good week for us in terms of injuries.

“But of course because of the depth that we have, we are confident that if they fail to make it for the game on Sunday, we have very able replacements,” he added.