Ndiraya makes frank admission on Bill Antonio’s Belgium links

Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya believes Bill Antonio needs to develop more before he is ready for the European market.

The 19-year old Dzivaresekwa-bred youngster is reportedly set for a trial stint at Belgian top-fllight side KV Mechelen.

Speaking to journalists today, Ndiraya said while the move will be good for Antonio, he also admitted that the teenage sensation needs to develop more, for him to be ready for European football.

“Look, officially it (the move) hasn’t come to me, so I woudn’t want to comment on that, I saw that in the media but I will be very happy for the boy,” said Ndiraya.

“But what is important is for the boy to be consistent in his performances, he is doing well, so far he has done so well.

“But these are only a few matches we have played in the season. As a coach I would have really loved him to play more games, I would have really liked him to gain more experience before he goes abroad.

“I still feel that he is still learning and he hasn’t really gotten to a stage where you think he is ripe for the European market I want be honest,” added Ndiraya.