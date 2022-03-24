Talent Chawapiwa joins new club in SA

Talent Chawapiwa has reportedly found a new club following his departure at South African top-flight side Sekhukhune United.

The Zimbabwean winger left United in January after just six months. He had struggled for game time and was limited to only eight appearances with no goals during the first half of the season.

After two months as a free agent, Chawapiwa has joined National First Division club Platinum City Rovers.

According to KickOff.com, the 29-year-old has agreed on a deal running up to the end of the season and is set to make his debut after the international break when his paperwork is sorted.

The transfer, meanwhile, marks the former Warriors international’s fourth club in South Africa.

Chawapiwa played for Baroka FC, AmaZulu and most recently Sekhukhune United. He made over 100 appearances in the PSL.