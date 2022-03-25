Jimiel Chikukwa returns to Watford

Jimiel Chikukwa is now back at Watford after cutting short his loan spell at Maidstone United.

The 18-year-old, who signed for the Hornets in September after being released by Leeds United, was supposed to be at the sixth tier club for the remainder of the season in bid to get first team experience.

However, the striker returned to his parent club this month.

Chikukwa had limited game time at Maidstone, featuring in one game as a late substitute. He sat out in his other two matchday squad appearances.

The Zimbabwe-born, who signed his first professional contract in September, is now back, training with Watford Academy.

His bio on the Watford website confirmed the player has since returned to the club.

Part of it reads: “The forward (Chikukwa)

joined Maidstone United on loan in January 2022, returning to the Hornets in March of the same year.”