Dynamos continue winning run as Highlanders beat Yadah

Dynamos continued their winning streak with a 2-0 victory over Harare City in the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 9 encounter at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Glamour Boys have now won their last four games, thanks to second-half strikes from Frank Makarati and Brandon Mpofu.

City tried to set an early pace, but Dembare soon found their feet, with Ralph Kawondera missing a good chance on the fifth minute. Alex Orotomal followed up with another glorious opportunity, but this time, goalkeeper Kelvin Shangiwa was called to action to tip the effort over.

The home side never threatened in the first half as they created a few attacks that were easily thwarted by Dynamos’ backline. They only turned up the heat early in the second half, with Clive Rupiya superbly denied by goalkeeper Timon Mvula.

However, the momentum did not last long, and the Glamour Boys were back dictating the pace towards the half-hour.

The visitors took the lead when Makarati headed in Godknows Murwira’s ball-in from a freekick on minute 55. They doubled the lead eight minutes later through substitute Brandon Mpofu, who received a cutback from Bill Antonio.

Evans Katema could have made it three moments after but wasted a good move with a blocked shot.

On the other end, City remained quiet for the remainder of the game to finish it with a 2-0 defeat.

In Bulawayo, Highlanders returned to winning ways with a convincing 3-0 win over Yadah.

Bosso went into the match on the backdrop of a 1-1 draw against CAPS United last week.

They cruised to the victory through first-half goals from Lynoth Chikuhwa and Nqobizitha Masuku, plus a 78th-minute strike courtesy of Washington Navaya.

Elsewhere, FC Platinum played to goalless draw versus Manica Diamonds, and WhaWha lost 2-3 to Cranborne Bullets.

Results

Manica Diamonds 0-0 FC Platinum

Harare City 0-2 Dynamos

Highlanders 3-0 Yadah

Whawha 2-3 Cranborne Bullets