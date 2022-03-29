Bulawayo Chiefs reshuffle technical team

Struggling Castle Premier Soccer League side Bulawayo Chiefs have parted ways with their two assistant coaches.

The ambitious outfit have gone for six games without a win, with their last victory being the 2-0 over FC Platinum on February 13.

They have since parted ways with head coach Nilton Terroso’s assistants Mark Mathe and Farai Tawachera.

“We would like to announce that the Team has mutually agreed to part ways with Assistant Coaches Mark Mathe and Farai Tawachera with

immediate effect,” Chiefs said in a statement.

“We wish the coaches well in their next challenges

and we strongly appreciate their duties and contributions in the team. Coach Thulani ‘Toots” Sibanda returns to the team to join the technical team that will continue to be led by Coach Nilton Terrosso.

“We would also like to express our gratitude and appreciation to everyone who has continued to support us and compelling us to strive hard to excel in everything we do as a team and as a brand.”