Official: Benjani Mwaruwari, Tinashe Nengomasha unveiled at Ngezi

Ngezi Platinum Stars have officially unveiled Benjani Mwaruwari as their new coach.

Mwaruwari’s appointment comes after the Mhondoro-based outfit sacked Rodwell Dhlakama early this month.

The former Manchester City will be assisted by Bongani Mafu as his first assistant and Takesure Chiragwi, who has been working as the team’s interim coach, as the second assistant.

Former Warriors midfielder Tinashe Nengomasha is the new team manager.

The unveiling happened at a ceremony on Tuesday.

The new technical team will quickly get down to business with their first assignment coming on Sunday against Bulawayo Chiefs.

More to follow.