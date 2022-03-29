Ngezi Platinum hierarchy sets targets for new coach Benjani Mwaruwari

The Ngezi Platinum Stars hierarchy has revealed the targets the club’s new technical team should achieve during their tenure.

The new set-up is made up of former Manchester City striker Benjani Mwaruwari will be assisted by Bongani Mafu, and Takesure Chiragwi, who has been working as the team’s interim coach.

Former Warriors midfielder Tinashe Nengomasha is the new team manager, while John Vera is the performance analyst.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, the club’s vice president Lysias Chiwozva said the technical team should make their home venue, Baobab Stadium, a fortress and also work on achieving a vibrant academy that will feed the senior team.

“The technical team that has been unveiled today (on Tuesday) has its work cut out as the vision and goals, which the club aims to achieve, are well made out and are non-ambiguous,” Chiwozva said.

“It’s very clear, they should achieve the goals, that one is in black and white, there is no guesswork on that.

“We are very clear on how we want our football academy should work, and we will give all our support.

“We are also very clear about how we want Madamburo to perform at the Baobab. That one is non-negotiable. The team should thrill the fans with results.”

Meanwhile, the new technical team will quickly get down to business, with their first assignment coming on Sunday against Bulawayo Chiefs.