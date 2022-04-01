Shingi sees Mary for the first time in 10 years, pours heart out on state of ex-wife

Former Warriors striker Shingi Kawondera has poured his heart out on the state of his ailing ex-wife Mary Mubaiwa, after seeing her in person for the first time in 10 years.

Mubaiwa (40) is in critical condition at a local hospital and was diagnosed with an acute lymphoedema. Her right arm might be amputated.

Posting on his Facebook page, the former Zimbabwe international spoke deeply about the situation of the former model.

“After 10 years l finally met Mai Dee (Mubaiwa), yesterday at the hospital, thank u, Jesus,” he wrote.

“We spent 2 glorious hours together, she is still wonderful, some souls cant be tempered with, trust me l left her in very high spirits and very jovial mood, and determined as ever to beat her discomforting disease, and she said l know u are a prayerful warrior u will pray for me, and l was like u know l always, and l thanked her for taking very good care of our daughter together Destiny she has grown up to be just like my mom, so friends of mine keep on praying for her and thank for your support physically morally and spiritually may Jah_ God_ Allah_MWARI_ bless u all if l didn’t have a running with the media l was gonna show you the pictures,” he added.