Live: Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 10

Follow our live coverage of match day 10 of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

Five matches are on the cards this afternoon.

Chicken Inn 1-0 Manica Diamonds- Luveve Stadium

1′ We are underway at Luveve. The log leaders Chicken Inn host Manica Diamonds, in what should be an interesting contest.

5′ A long ball is flighted into the Manica box but goalkeeper Ashley Rayners is alert and safely collects.

26′ A dlightful is sent into the Chicken Inn box but an alert Donovan Bernard reacts well. Still goalless.

28′ Glorious opportunity for the Gamecocks to take the but Brett Amidu fluffs his lines with the Manica goalie in sixes and sevens.

36′ GOAL! Chicken Inn take the lead through Brett Amidu.

HT FC Platinum v WhaWha 0-0- Mandava Stadium

12′ Still goalless, as the two sides try to settle into the game.

16′ Very little to talk abou in terms of goal mouth action at Mandava.

21′ Still goalless,.

30′ FC Platinum in search of the opener but Panashe Mutimbanyoka is flagged offside.

43′ Still goalless at Mandava.

HT: Goalless at Mandava at the break.

Cranborne Bullets 1-0 Bulawayo City- Sakubva Stadium

Cranborne Bullets have taken the lead at Sakubva.

ZPC Kariba 1-0 Harare City – Nyamhunga Stadium

30′ ZPC have taken the lead.