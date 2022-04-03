Chitembwe bemoans defensive mistakes in loss to Tenax

CAPS United coach Lloyd ‘Lodza’ Chitembwe believes the Green Machine’s 1-2 loss to Tenax on Sunday, was mainly due to defensive blunders in crucial moments of the game.

Sakubva Stadium once again proved to be not a good hunting ground for the Harare giants, who were demolished 2-6 by Manica Diamonds the last time they were there.

CAPS took the lead early in the first half through in-form William Manondo, but went on to lose the contest.

Speaking after the game, a disapointed Chitembwe said errors cost his side.

“Very disapointing from a results viewpoint, as well as performance,” he said.

“What really happened is that we made some very crucial mistakes defensively during crucial moments of the game. I’m extremely disapointed with the performance and the result,” added Chitembwe.