Remember the name Bill Antonio

New kit, new month, same old script- Bill Antonio made the difference for Dynamos.

The sensational 19-year old, once again, and certainly not for the last time, ensured that Tonderai Ndiraya’s charges collect maximum points.

In a tightly-contested match with army side Black Rhinos at the National Sports Stadium, the Dzivaresekwa-bred youngster made the difference, in some style.

DeMbare drew first blood in the first minute, when Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Paga headed home a Brandon Mpofu cross.

In the 27th minute, the referee awarded Rhinos a penalty, which was saved by Tymon Mvula before the linesman ordered a retake.

From the retake, Blessed Mbavarira levelled matters for Chauya Chipembere.

When it appeared the two sides were set for a share of the spoils, Antonio had other ideas.

He dazzled his way past three defenders in the box before slotting home past the Rhinos goalkeeper.

What a goal it was.

