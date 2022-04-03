Gerrard reveals plan for Marvelous Nakamba after recovering from injury

Aston Villa coach Steven Gerrard has revealed that he will slowly integrate Marvelous Nakamba back into the team after the midfielder recovered from an injury.

Nakamba has been sidelined for almost four months after damaging knee ligaments in Villa’s 1-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield back in December.

The 28-year-old recently resumed training and featured in a Villa U23 team on Friday.

He could be selected for the Tottenham game next weekend but the coach feels it’s too early to expect more from him considering the time he spent on the sidelines.

Gerrard said, as cited by the Birmingham Mail: “Hopefully he can be back and have a full week leading into Tottenham and maybe be available to face them.

“It might be a bit too soon for him now because he hasn’t had any serious game time.

“Hopefully he comes through that, recovers well and then he can be back with the group. He’s been back training fully for ten, 12 days and he’s smiling, getting closer and closer.”