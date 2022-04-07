Lulu sweats over Masuku fitness

Highlanders coach Mandla ‘Lulu’ Mpofu is hoping midfielder Ngobizitha Masuku will be fit for Sunday’s visit of Cranborne Bullets.

Masuku has been impressive this season, having scored five of the 10 goals scored by Bosso so far.

Speaking ahead of the Bullets match, Mpofu gave an update on the former Young Warriors captain, who picked up a knock and had to be replaced, in the goalless draw with Triangle United last Sunday.

“On our injury bill we have Ray Lunga who is still out due to an ankle injury, Nqobizitha Masuku limped off against Triangle but am hopeful he will be available on Sunday,” he said.

Mpofu also insists Bosso are ready to turn Babourfields Stadium, the venue for Sunday’s clash, into a fortress.

“The boys are ready to collect 3 points on Sunday and make Barbourfields a fortress,” he said.