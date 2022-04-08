Ndiraya wary of Benjan’s Ngezi Platinum Stars

Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya believes they are up for a big test when they face Ngezi Platinum Stars in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League tomorrow.

The two sides meet at the Baobab Stadium, where DeMbare have not won since 2016 and Ndiraya reckons the recent appointment of former Warriors coach Benjani Mwaruwari as Madamburo coach, will make their mission to break that jinx more difficult.

“It’s a difficult one in the sense that they have a new coach whom I respect. We all know what happens when a new coach is appointed, the players tend to have more energy, fighting for positions so that is going to make our life more difficult. But we are prepared for all those things,” he told the media after the team’s training yesterday.

Despite that, Ndiraya insists his charges are gunning for maximum points, and getting what will be their sixth consecutive win.

“We are looking to break that jinx (not winning at the Baobab since 2016) on Saturday if we put up a solid performance. So a solid performance is what we are looking for and hope to finally come out with a very good result,” he said.