Parker reveals when Zemura is expected to return

Jordan Zemura is expected to return to action before the end of the season.

The Zimbabwean defender suffered a hamstring injury during the previous round versus Sheffield United and was subbed off in the later stages of the game.

Initially, coach Scott Parker thought the injury was severe but after the examinations, the defender could still play some games this season.

Speaking on Thursday afternoon ahead of the Cherries’ Easter Friday match with Middlesbrough, Parker said:

“Jordan Zemura won’t make Friday.

“He won’t make Monday either. But scan reports are not as bad as we initially thought.

“And we’d like to think we could have him back before the end of the season. But as of these games coming up, he won’t be making them.”