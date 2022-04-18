Boost for Highlanders ahead of Independence Cup final against Dynamos

Highlanders coach Mandla Mpofu will field a full strength squad against Dynamos in Independence Cup final after receiving a boost in his squad.

Nqobizitha Masuku and Stanley Ngala started training with the team a few days ago after recovering from injuries.

Masuku was suffering from an ankle knock he picked up in the league match against Triangle United. He will undergo a late fitness test before the match.

Ngala is fully fit for the game and is expected to play a part in the encounter.

“I am bringing a full strength squad, it’s a full strength team that will play (against Dynamos),” Mpofu said.

“Stanley (Ngala) is back, he trained with the rest of the guys fully with contact. Nqo (Masuku) is back training, better than the last week, we just hope he will be fit to play, if not then we can’t force it, we need to protect him as much as possible.”

The Independence Cup final will be played at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.

Kick-off is at 2 pm CAT.