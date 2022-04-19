AFCON draw excites Warriors: Mpandare

National Teams General Manager Wellington Mpandare says this evening’s Afcon 2023 draw excites Warriors stars, who have renewed hope that they will take part in the qualifiers for the continental showpiece.

Zimbabwe is currently banned from international football but CAF gave the Warriors a lifeline by putting them in the Afcon draw, on condition that the sanction is lifted two weeks before match day one.

Speaking to Soccer24 ahead of the draw, which will be held in Johannesburg shortly, Mpandare said the players are looking forward to it.

“They (the players) are all excited, it’s like we have been cleared,” he said.

“They can’t wait for the draw, if for some reason the ban is not lifted it will sharer their dreams,” added Mpandare.