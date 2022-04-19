Warriors’ possible opponents ahead of 2023 Afcon Qualifiers draw

The 2023 Afcon Qualifiers draw will be held this evening at SuperSport Studios in Jo’burg, South Africa.
The draw ceremony will start at 7:30 pm CAT.
Despite Zimbabwe banned from international football, CAF included them in the qualifying draw, but the national team will only participate in the competition if they meet FIFA’s demands two weeks before the games begin.
Pots
The Warriors are in Pot 3 along with other eleven teams.
The national side will not be drawn into the same group with Kenya due to the FIFA bans on both nations. If the suspensions are not lifted on time, only three teams will be involved in their groups, with the top two progressing to the finals.
So, to avoid a situation where the groups will end with just two participants, both Zimbabwe and Kenya will not be drawn together.
But Zimbabwe will be able to be draw with any team in Pot 1, which consist of the top 12 on the continent including Afcon holders Senegal and in Pot 4, while in Pot 2 except Kenya.
Here are the pots in full.
Pot 1
Senegal
Morocco
Nigeria
Egypt
Tunisia
Cameroon
Algeria
Mali
Ivory Coast
Burkina Faso
Ghana
DR Congo
Pot 2
South Africa
Cape Verde
Guinea
Gabon
Benin
Uganda
Zambia
Congo
Equatorial Guinea
Madagascar
Kenya
Sierra Leone
Pot 3
Namibia
Mauritania
Guinea-Bissau
Niger
Libya
Mozambique
Malawi
Togo
Zimbabwe
Gambia
Angola
Comoros
Pot 4
Tanzania
Central African Republic
Sudan
Rwanda
Burundi
Ethiopia
Eswatini
Lesotho
Botswana
Liberia
South Sudan
São Tomé and Príncipe