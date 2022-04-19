Warriors’ possible opponents ahead of 2023 Afcon Qualifiers draw

The 2023 Afcon Qualifiers draw will be held this evening at SuperSport Studios in Jo’burg, South Africa.

The draw ceremony will start at 7:30 pm CAT.

Despite Zimbabwe banned from international football, CAF included them in the qualifying draw, but the national team will only participate in the competition if they meet FIFA’s demands two weeks before the games begin.

Pots

The Warriors are in Pot 3 along with other eleven teams.

The national side will not be drawn into the same group with Kenya due to the FIFA bans on both nations. If the suspensions are not lifted on time, only three teams will be involved in their groups, with the top two progressing to the finals.

So, to avoid a situation where the groups will end with just two participants, both Zimbabwe and Kenya will not be drawn together.

But Zimbabwe will be able to be draw with any team in Pot 1, which consist of the top 12 on the continent including Afcon holders Senegal and in Pot 4, while in Pot 2 except Kenya.

Here are the pots in full.

Pot 1

Senegal

Morocco

Nigeria

Egypt

Tunisia

Cameroon

Algeria

Mali

Ivory Coast

Burkina Faso

Ghana

DR Congo

Pot 2

South Africa

Cape Verde

Guinea

Gabon

Benin

Uganda

Zambia

Congo

Equatorial Guinea

Madagascar

Kenya

Sierra Leone

Pot 3

Namibia

Mauritania

Guinea-Bissau

Niger

Libya

Mozambique

Malawi

Togo

Zimbabwe

Gambia

Angola

Comoros

Pot 4

Tanzania

Central African Republic

Sudan

Rwanda

Burundi

Ethiopia

Eswatini

Lesotho

Botswana

Liberia

South Sudan

São Tomé and Príncipe