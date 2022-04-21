Kaizer Chiefs fire coach Stuart Baxter

Kaizer Chiefs have reportedly parted ways with coach Stuart Baxter.

According to reports in South Africa, Amakhosi decided to terminate the gaffer’s contract following an unconvincing run. The development comes on the backdrop of the team’s disappointing outing over the weekend where they lost 1-0 to a youthful SuperSport United side.

A statement confirming the news is expected to be released soon.

Baxter joined Chiefs ahead of the 2021/23 season for a second spell and signed a contract until 2023 with an option to have it renewed for a further two years.

The Englishman managed 11 wins from 26 matches and nine defeats, leaving the Glamour Boys in fourth place in the DStv Premiership with seven matches to go.