JUST IN: Erik ten Hag appointed Manchester United manager

Manchester United have appointed Erik ten Hag as their new manager.

The 52-year old Dutchman will take over at the beginning of next season.

“Manchester United is delighted to announce the appointment of Erik ten Hag as Men’s First Team Manager, subject to work visa requirements, from the end of this season until June 2025, with the option to extend for a further year,” reads a statement from the club.

Reacting to his appointment, ten Hag said: “It is a great honour to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead. I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve.

“It will be difficult to leave Ajax after these incredible years, and I can assure our fans of my complete commitment and focus on bringing this season to a successful conclusion before I move to Manchester United.”