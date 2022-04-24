Live: Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 12

Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 12 action.

Dynamos 1-0 Manica Diamonds

57′ Chintuli breaks away and is clear at goal but appiah makes a vita timely interception to thwart the danger.

53′ Freekick to Manica just outside the box, Mamvura takes it but hits the wall.

51′ Yellow card to Murera (Dynamos).

49′ Manica Sub: Manhanga, Mamvura replace Mugumwa, Duhwa.

48′ Cornerkick to Manica, keeper collects.

47′ Chintuli’s shot takes a deflaction on Appiah but Mvula reacts well to save the effort.

-Haftime.

45′ Freekick to in a good position, Murwira goes for goal but hits it too high and is a goalkick.

40′ Dynamos leading with five minutes to the break.

35′ Manica trying to come back into the game but are failing to create clear cut chances.

29′ Corner kick to Dynamos, Murwira swings it in perfectly but it finds no takers. Manica clear their lines.

25′ Goal!!! Antonio squares the ball to Paga who slots it in to open the scoring. Dynamos one up.

22′ Manica with a build-up and Chakoroma is at the end of it. He tries a shot from a range but his effort goes over.

18′ Corner kick to Dynamos, Mpofu takes it this time but his cross is partially cleared . Murwira picks the loose ball and sends in another cross but Appiah misses the ball and it goes out for a goalkick.

15′ Still goalless after the quarter hour. Both sides yet to come close to the goal.

10′ Manica the better side so far but are yet to create a meaningful chance.

6′ Manica break away and a cross from the far side by Chintuli is too deep and everyone fails to reach for it.

3′ Corner-kick to Dynamos, Murwira takes it but it’s poorly taken.

1′ Kick-off!!!

Dynamos XI: Mvula, Nyahwa, Mpofu, Jaure, Makarati, Appiah, Murera, Katema, Murwira, Paga, Antonio.

Manica XI: Rayners, Chikwenya, Chakoroma, Mafirenyika, Ndlovu, Masibera, Munzwaba, Chingondi, Mugumwa, Chintuli, Dhuwa.

Triangle United 1-0 Caps United

39′ Goal!!! Russel Madamombe puts Triangle United ahead after converting from the spot.



CAPS United XI: Mateyaunga, Musarurwa, Karembo, Bulaji, Tavengwa, Chafa, Nyoni, Chinyengetere, Bamusi, Augosto, Manondo.

Bulawayo Chiefs 0-0 Whawha

Cranborne Bullets 1-0 Herentals