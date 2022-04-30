Warriors included in CHAN draw, Kenya dropped

The Warriors have been included in the draw for the 2022 CHAN Qualifiers despite suspended from international football by FIFA.

The national team will need to meet the conditions set by the world football body by reinstating Felton Kamambo as the FA’s president two weeks before the qualifiers begin.

The draw was initially set for Friday but CAF postponed it to an unknown date.

A total of 47 teams qualified to participate in the qualifiers. They will then be drawn into 12 groups of four teams (Group A to L) with the top two teams from each group qualifying for the tournament to be played in the North African country.

Kenya was not included in the CECAFA nations set to take part in the qualifiers. The East Africans are serving the FIFA, but unlike Zimbabwe, they will not be involved in games.

CHAN 2022 is scheduled to be played in January 2023, having been postponed from the initial July-August 2022 dates due to COVID-19 disruptions.