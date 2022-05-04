Khama Billiat up for SA PSL Monthly Award

Kaizer Chiefs winger Khama Billiat has been nominated for the South African PSL Goal of the Month award for April.

The Zimbabwean’s strike against Golden Arrows last week is among the top nine goals in the previous month.

Billiat will also be up against his teammate Kegan Dolly, whose effort against Chippa United made it to the list of nominated goals.

VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE Here are the #DStvPrem Goal of the Month (April 2022) Nominated goals: VOTE for your favourite on https://t.co/HuozU24RCh One Vote- Per Person- Per Day Voting lines will close on 10 May 2022 pic.twitter.com/etSSPHQlTC — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) May 4, 2022

Meanwhile, Billiat has scored seven goals and created eight more in the league this season.