Khama Billiat up for SA PSL Monthly Award

by Soccer24

Kaizer Chiefs winger Khama Billiat has been nominated for the South African PSL Goal of the Month award for April.

The Zimbabwean’s strike against Golden Arrows last week is among the top nine goals in the previous month.

Billiat will also be up against his teammate Kegan Dolly, whose effort against Chippa United made it to the list of nominated goals.

Meanwhile, Billiat has scored seven goals and created eight more in the league this season.

