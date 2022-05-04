After AFCON 2021: What happened to Kundai Benyu?

Warriors midfielder Kundai Benyu was one of the exceptional players at AFCON 2021.

The United Kingdom-born midfielder was a surprise addition to the squad named by then-coach Norman Mapeza but justified his inclusion with some brilliant displays at the continental spectacle in Cameroon.

When he was named in the Warriors squad, the former Celtic midfielder was on the ranks of Iceland’s second-tier side Knattspyrnudeild Vestra.

Benyu is still at Vestri, where he is now joined by former FC Platinum midfielder Silas Songani.

Just after the AFCON 2021 finals, he (Benyu) featured for Vestra in their 2-2 stalemate with Leiknir and 1-6 loss to KR Reykjavik but was not in the matchday squad for the remaining two games of the season.

Benyu will likely be key for the Warriors should the ban by FIFA on Zimbabwe be lifted and the senior men’s national soccer team be allowed to take part in the AFCON 2023 qualifiers.