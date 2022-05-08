Benjani joins chorus in criticising local referees

Ngezi Platinum Stars coach Benjani Mwaruwari has become the latest coach to publicly criticised the performance of referees in the Castle Lager Premiership.

Mwaruwari feels some decisions in the past three games have cost them points.

Speaking after his team played to a 1-1 draw against Black Rhinos on Saturday, the Ngezi boss believes the penalty that was given to their opponents was too harsh for them.

“Referees are human beings, they make mistakes, and so far, they have made mistakes on three occasions which have cost us points,” the gaffer said.

“As a team, we have to do what we can to improve. We need to correct the mistakes we are committing, but we may correct them then the referees decide to do otherwise.”

Benjani’s thoughts come at a time local match officials have been criticised by several coaches.

In the previous round, Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas and his Highlanders counterpart Mandla Mpofu hit out at the performance of the match officials during their derby encounter at Barbourfields Stadium.

The PSL also implored the ZIFA Referees Committee to seriously look into the poor performances of the officials.

The league expressed its concerns after a controversial call by the referee led to violent scenes during a match between FC Platinum and Highlanders.

The game was later abandoned ten minutes before the full-time whistle.