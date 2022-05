Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 15 action.

Latest:

Herentals 0-0 Bulawayo Chiefs

Bulawayo City 0-0 ZPC Kariba

WhaWha 0-0 Harare City

Ngezi Platinum 4-0 Tenax – FT

78′ Goal!!! Ngezi makes it four through Delic Murimba.

49′ Goal!!! Wayne Makuva slots home straight from the corner to get his brace.

13′ Goal!!! Tinotenda Musariranwa doubles Ngezi lead.

3′ Goal!!! Wayne Makuva puts Ngezi into the lead.