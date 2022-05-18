ICYMI: Munetsi named in Ligue 1 again

Marshall Munetsi has been named in French Ligue 1 Team of the Week for the second time this season.

The Zimbabwean midfielder scored in the Stade de Reims victory over Saint-Etienne over the weekend.

⭐ & @KMbappe, with a perfect , leads the way in this week's @WhoScored Team of the Round! Who impressed you most? ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/UbTEiSKsoP — Ligue 1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) May 17, 2022



The other time Munetsi was in the Team of the Week was in February when he came on from the bench and scored a brace in the 5-0 drubbing of Bordeaux.

Meanwhile, the Warriors international has scored five goals and two assists in twenty-five appearances this season.