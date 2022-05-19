SA PSL announces nominees for 2022 PSL Awards

The South African Premier Soccer League has confirmed the nominees for the 2021/22 PSL Season Awards.

Mamelodi Sundowns, who were confirmed campaign winners early in the month, dominated the nomination across all major categories.

No Zimbabwean player or coach was shortlisted for the awards.

The PSL are yet to confirm when and where the award ceremony will be held.

Here are the nominees:

Diski Challenge Player of the season nominees:

Mduduzi Shabalala – Kaizer Chiefs

Boitumelo Radiopane – Orlando Pirates

MTN8 Last Man Standing Nominees:

Andile Jali – Mamelodi Sundowns

Peter Shalulile – Mamelodi Sundowns

Suprise Ralani – Cape Town City

Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player of the Tournament:

Keegan Allan – AmaTuks

Luvuyo Phewa – AmaTuks

Mfundo Thikazi – Royal AM

Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament Nominees:

Andile Jali – Mamelodi Sundowns

Aubrey Modiba – Mamelodi Sundowns

King Ndlovu – Marumo Gallants

DStv Prem Goalkeeper of the Season Nominees:

Hugo Marques – Cape Town City

Toaster Nsabata – Sekhukhune United

Veli Mothwa – AmaZulu

DStv Prem Defender of the Season Nominees:

Grant Kekana – Mamelodi Sundowns

Lyle Lakay – Mamelodi Sundowns

Thamsanqa Mkhize – Cape Town City

DStv Prem Midfielder of the Season Nominees:

Andile Jali – Mamelodi Sundowns

Mduduzi Mdantsane – Cape Town City

Themba Zwane – Mamelodi Sundowns

DStv Prem Young Player for the Season Nominees:

Athenkosi Mcaba – Stellenbosch

Kwame Peprah – Orlando Pirates

Luke Fleurs – SuperSport United

DStv Prem Player’s Player of the Season Nominees:

Andile Jali – Mamelodi Sundowns

Peter Shalulile – Mamelodi Sundowns

Footballer of the Season Nominees:

Andile Jali – Mamelodi Sundowns

Peter Shalulile – Mamelodi Sundowns

Victor Letsoalo – Royal AM

Themba Zwane – Mamelodi Sundowns

Coach of the Season Nominees:

John Maduka – Royal AM

Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena – Mamelodi Sundowns

Eric Tinkler – Cape Town City