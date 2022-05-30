Adam Chicksen offered new deal as Young Warriors star gets professional contract in England

Warriors left-back Adam Chicksen has been offered a new deal at his English club Notts County.

The 30-year-old’s current contract, which he signed last year, is set to expire in June 2022.

He was offered a new together with four other players. However, the left-back is yet to accept the offer.

Chicksen made thirty-four appearances across all competitions during the 2021/22 season. He was a mainstay in the the first team in the second half of the campaign.

Notts County have also confirmed offering Luther Munakandafa his first professional contract.

Munakandafa has represented Zimbabwe at youth levels. He was part of the Young Warriors Under-17 team that featured at the Cosafa tournament in 2020.

The 19-year-old’s contract offer, meanwhile, comes just two months after he underwent a trial stint at English Championship club Blackburn Rovers.