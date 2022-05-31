David Moyo released by Scottish club Hamilton

Warriors striker David Moyo has left Scottish Championship side Hamilton Academical.

The 27-year-old spent three years at the club, scoring fourteen times in ninety-eight appearances.

Hamilton confirmed Moyo’s departure in a statement, saying: “The club have reached an agreement with David Moyo to release him from his contract in order to allow him to pursue opportunities elsewhere.

“David, who started with Northampton Town, joined us from St Albans three years ago. In his time with us he scored 14 goals from 93 appearances, famously netting winners against Motherwell and Rangers ensuring his popularity amongst our supporters.”

The statement adds: “During his spell here he was also capped four times by Zimbabwe, and is heading off this week to join up with the squad for their games v Liberia and South Africa next week.

“David departs with our thanks for his time here, and our best wishes for the future.”