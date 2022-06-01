Kaitano Tembo linked with S.A top flight side

Zimbabwean coached Kaitano Tembo is set to move to DStv Premiership side Sekhukhune United, multiple reports suggest.

The former Dynamos defender is without a job since he parted ways with side SuperSport United in April, ending a 23-year marriage with the Pretoria-based side.

Tembo is reportedly going to replace at Sekhukhune, Owen Day Gama, whose contract was terminated by Babina Noko today.

Sekhukhune is home to the veteran Zimbabwean duo of goalkeeper Tapuwa ‘Campos’ Kapini and midfield enforcer Willard ‘Salt and Vinegar ‘ Katsande.