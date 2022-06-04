Lawyers threaten to have Mahachi’s South African work permit, citizenship revoked

Lawyers representing Kuda Mahachi’s ex-wife Maritha Ndlovu in the assault and maintenance case against the Warriors star have threatened to approach the South African Home Affairs Ministry, to have his work permit and citizen revoked.

Ndlovu engaged lawyers in South Africa seeking maintenance for the three children she has with Mahachi, as well as damages caused by physical assault from an alleged incident in 2015.

She is being represented by South African law firm Marweshe Attorneys, who have written to Mahachi, a letter in possession of Soccer24.

It reads: MARITA NDLOVU // KUDAKWASHE MAHACHI //MAINTENANCE OF THREE CHILDREN // ATTEMPTED MURDER CRIMINAL CASE // GENDER-BASED VIOLENCE: LETTER OF

DEMAND

1. We refer to the above matter and confirm that we act on behalf of Ms Marita Ndlovu (“Our Client”).

2. It is our instructions that you have failed in paying reasonable maintenance to the three children that you have fathered with our client. The children are Delish Mahachi who is 6 years old and Diego Mahachi who is 4 years old.

3. We are further instructed that on the 19th of June 2019, you coerced our client into entering into some agreement purportedly a maintenance agreement pertaining to your children.

3.1

In terms of this agreement, you committed to pay the sum ofR3000. 00 monthly, groceries and accommodation rent. Unless contrary is proven, the sum encapsulated in the agreement is completely unreasonable and illogical given your income and lifestyle.

4. In particular, we are instructed that:

4.1 On the 29th of May 2015 in a house you lived in with our client, you physically assault our client in front of the children. We point to this particular incident due to the fact that this left our client with a fractured left arm. The injury is still a massive problem for our client to this day as she cannot afford the necessary medical operation.

4.2 We have been furnished with the recordings confirming the incident and medical records that corroborate the allegation of physical abuse, the assault and injuries.

4.3 Our client opened a criminal case against you in Zimbabwe for physical abuse. This also is supported by evidence in our position as

well.

DEMANDS

5. In the premises, we are instructed to convey the following demands:

5.1 Pay the maintenance henceforth of the sum of R50 000. 00 in respect of the two minor children. The first payment to be urgently paid with two (2) days of the service of this letter.

5.2 Formulate an undertaking to pay for all the medical expenses and medication in respect of the injuries suffered by our client due to your

attack and abuse.

5.3 Pay damages for the sum of R2.5 million for the pain and suffering including emotional trauma inta alia.

6. Should you fail to comply with our client’s demand as set out in this letter, our instruction is not limited to the following:

6.1 Petition the Department of Home Affairs to revoke your work permit and or citizenship as your abusive modus operandi infringes on the

conditions of such permits inta alia.

6.2 Open a criminal case against you urgently for further investigations, arrest and prosecution.

Ndlovu also accuses Mahachi of scalding one of the children, Diego, with boiling water, a matter which is before the courts.